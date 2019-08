Today in Portland, Oregon, just blocks away from the dueling protests, a different kind of march took place.

Corgis of all shapes and sizes turned out for the 12th annual corgi walk in the City's Pearl District.

The walk raises money for the Oregon Humane Society and Northwest Corgi Rescue.

The corgi walk was started in order to raise money for corgis that were injured, abused, abandoned, or neglected.

Last year, over 350 dogs from Oregon, Washington, and California registered for the walk.