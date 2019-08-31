A straight pride parade made its way through downtown Boston Saturday.

Police escorted the marchers, separating them from counter protesters who denounced the event.

The parade included a float displaying the word "Trump."

A group called "Super Happy Fun America" announced the parade would take place when Boston celebrated LGBTQA+ pride month earlier this summer.

Organizers say they believe straight people are an oppressed majority.

They deny the event is about hate, but many LGBTQA+ groups have spoken out against the event.