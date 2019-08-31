A straight pride parade made its way through downtown Boston Saturday.
Police escorted the marchers, separating them from counter protesters who denounced the event.
The parade included a float displaying the word "Trump."
A group called "Super Happy Fun America" announced the parade would take place when Boston celebrated LGBTQA+ pride month earlier this summer.
Organizers say they believe straight people are an oppressed majority.
They deny the event is about hate, but many LGBTQA+ groups have spoken out against the event.