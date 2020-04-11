The Spoke Shop in Billings catches bike thief on camera

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Spoke Shop on Broadwater fell victim to a robbery on Thursday. Luckily, their surveillance system caught the brazen thief breaking into their store.

The bike shop posted their security camera footage to their Facebook page. In the video you can see the suspect walking up to the building, taking a second to look around before throwing an object at the glass door. Then he proceeds to kick it in. After managing to get inside, he grabs a bike and rides off.

The Billings Police Department says they're relying on the help of the public to track down thieves.

"In this time, with a lot of businesses being closed down, we just ask the public to keep their eyes open, if you see something suspicious, make sure you're calling us, we need your eyes and your ears. The best we can do is rely on the public for their help in tracking some of this stuff down," says Investigations Division Captain Harper.

The stolen bike was a black Stumpjumper ST Alloy 29, which typically retails for more than two-thousand dollars.

If you see the bike or have any information, you're encouraged to call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8473.