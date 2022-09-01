BILLINGS, Mont. -- Every third Thursday of the month, members of The Southside Neighborhood Task Force get together to clean up trash around the neighborhood.

The Southside Neighborhood Task Force is doing its part to keep that side of the train tracks bright.

The task force does everything from cleaning up trash, partnering with Billings Code Enforcement to cover up graffiti in the area, and tearing down old and dilapidated buildings.

Catherine Card, Vice Chair of The Southside Task Force, says she picks up trash throughout her neighborhood to help keep the area clean.

Card adds, she understands many people in her neighborhood struggle with addiction, mental health, finances, and other issues, but she believes, it's up to the community to contribute to the health and integrity of the area.

"We could be struggling and lose our jobs or experience imprisonment almost of a drop of a hat too so we have to make space and a way for the entire community it needs to be a healthy place for everyone." Says Card.

Marguerite Felig, another member of the task force says she wants her neighbors to value one another and their surroundings.

"Our goal is to develop a community that regards one another or that different people in different spaces regard one another with respect."

Felig adds, the task force is looking to attract more members of all ages and get younger people into leadership roles, because when everyone gets involved more can get done.