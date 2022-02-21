The sassy biscuit is one of the most popular breakfast joints in Billings… it’s also one of the few black owned businesses in the area. February is Black History Month. We’re taking the month to highlight some of the positive stories a lot of us don’t know about. The sassy biscuit’s owner decided to serve up something different in Billings.

“Sassy is all things Jilan...From scratch cooking, the ambiance, and customer service...sassy is a reflection of me”. Jilan Hall-Johnson turned those ingredients into the Sassy Biscuit… when she and her husband moved to Billings on military in 2016. When Jilan couldn’t find a job in her line of work, she decided to cook something different. “I thought I have never heard of a biscuit waffle. It turned into this recipe for a biscuit waffle.”