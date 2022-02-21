The sassy biscuit is one of the most popular breakfast joints in Billings… it’s also one of the few black owned businesses in the area. February is Black History Month. We’re taking the month to highlight some of the positive stories a lot of us don’t know about. The sassy biscuit’s owner decided to serve up something different in Billings.
“Sassy is all things Jilan...From scratch cooking, the ambiance, and customer service...sassy is a reflection of me”. Jilan Hall-Johnson turned those ingredients into the Sassy Biscuit… when she and her husband moved to Billings on military in 2016. When Jilan couldn’t find a job in her line of work, she decided to cook something different. “I thought I have never heard of a biscuit waffle. It turned into this recipe for a biscuit waffle.”
Utilizing government resources such as the Small Business Development Center and the Veteran’s Outreach Center Jilan opened two restaurants in the same spot on north 29th street, “I think it is really important to expose people to different cultures.” Jilan is one of only a few female black business owners in the entire state. The Big Sky Economic Development reports there are only 53 hundred African Americans in all of Montana. That’s less than one percent of the population. “I want people to take away the black experience and that has been my goal.” she said that even with her success it is still an uphill battle.