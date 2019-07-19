For party-goers at one Prague mega-club, gone are the days of being squashed at the bar waiting to get a watered-down cocktail.

Two years after becoming the first to try a robot DJ, the five-story Karlovy Lazne Music Club has gone a step further with the launch of a robotic bartender to mix up cocktails.

The manager was inspired to create the robot after seeing one in Las Vegas at The Tipsy Robot.

While the electronic DJ keeps the music going on the first floor, thirsty clubbers can use touch screen terminals to order form a list of 16 mixed drinks, which is expected to grow to 50 in the future.

The bartender is just two robotic pincher arms that are modeled after those used in car factories. It stands on a small stage in the corner of the room, below a mass of liquor bottles, and can churn out 80 drinks an hour.

As the quantities served by the robot are preprogrammed, drinkers no longer need to worry about being ripped off with a weak drink.