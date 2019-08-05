The Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana Grand Opening

The hospital is the first and only free standing inpatient hospital in Montana and will help with the growing clinical needs of not only Billings, but the state. The hospital will feature all private rooms and will treat patients who have suffered from conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain injury and more.

The Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana was made possible through a three way partnership between Kindred Healthcare, St. Vincent Health Care and Billings Clinic. "Really what it came down to was the key leaders from Billings Clinic and St. Vincent coming together and identifying the need for this." Said Russ Bailey, Vice President of Operations at Kindred.

Kindred with manage the day-to-day operations of the hospital that is expected to employ more than one hundred caregivers and staff.

The Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana is set to open their doors to patients for the first time tomorrow.