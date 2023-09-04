Fire Chief of the Red Lodge Fire Rescue, Tom Kuntz said the flat fee for the district was established in 2010, but unfortunately, that fee is no longer adequate to fund the Ambulance District's standard of care and cover emergency services for the county.

He said the Ambulance District oversees a third of carbon county and last year there were 700 calls for service and the alternative would be to raise the price of the fee.

To avoid this Kuntz said this new change would be based on the value of a person's home.

"With this approach at 22 mills a majority of homeowners will not see a significant increase in the amount of tax that they pay and we anticipate that folks will pay about $100 per home to be able to use EMS services." Said Tom

Kuntz said the district tried for years to not raise fees or taxes, but the cost of services is too much to handle without additional help.

"Being able to provide high-quality emergency services is really important to us and it's really important to our community and we are blessed to have an amazing group of volunteers that help provide that level of service and that group needs support for our community, some of that is financial support because we need to be able to do what we do on a daily basis, we do it 24 hours a day...7 days a week."



Ballots need to be returned to the election office by TuesdaySeptember 12th to be counted, If the measure passes, it will go into effect in 2024.