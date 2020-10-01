BILLINGS, Mont. - While Governor Steve Bullock was in Billings Thursday, he made a stop at the Pub Station to see how they're utilizing the live entertainment grant.

Like many businesses during the beginning of the pandemic, the Pub Station needed to temporarily shut their doors. With music venues being a phase three businesses, co-owner Sean Lynch, who is also the precinct captain for the National Independent Venue Association, started lobbying in Montana for a live entertainment grant in April. Lynch says with the grant they have been given a lifeline to survive until summer of 2021.

"I just, you know, I’m happy that we are going to be able to continue to provide Billings, Montana with live entertainment in 2021, because if this grant hadn’t come through we likely would not have been able to do that,” says Lynch.

With Montana now in phase two, the Pub Station was able to partially reopen their tap room to serve drinks only. Lynch expects concerts will slowly make their return next summer.