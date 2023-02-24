The Prairie Sisters are bringing their Vintage Market back to Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - On Saturday, The Prairie Sisters are bringing their Vintage Market back to the Magic City.

For thirteen years, the Prairie Sisters Vintage Market has traveled throughout Montana, bringing together local vintage and handmade sellers and buyers alike.

This year, owners Kassi Strong and Katie Thies tell us they're thrilled to work with vendors from across the Treasure State.

Both women are business owners themselves and know how challenging it can be to start and run a business. They want to give other local business owners support along with the opportunity to get their business off the ground.

"It kind of gets their name out there without having to do some of the upfront work or advertising and stuff because we take care of that for them. Yea, its a lot cost way to test out your products, to see what people like to purchase from you, and to see if you like selling your products." Said Kassi and Katie

Nearly 30 vendors and more than 40 booths will be set up at angel horses in the West-end of Billings from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm.