BILLINGS, Mont. - HomeFront (formerly Housing Authority of Billings) plans to build a duplex in August using a 3-D printer.

Director of Procurement and Construction for HomeFront Brian Starr described two potential advantages of using the 3-D printer: speed and cost savings.

He said the 3-D printer will have the walls up in just two days using a type of cement. Then, other work, like plumbing or electrical work, can be done.

"Speed matters for variety of different reasons," he said. "We save a lot of money with speed. We don't have the contractors and subcontractors on the site as long. We don't have to rely on when your materials are being shipped, when they are going to arrive. Somebody could say 'two weeks' and it could be six, or eight weeks. In Montana, it's tricky because of the weather. We had a super long winter this year. Who knows about next year? It could be super short. We may have a very short summer. This project, if it's built in August, we expect to have it occupied in September. Whereas a stick build, if it began in August, you're looking at next spring most likely."

"This is supposed to be at least 30% less than your normal stick build, which is huge on its own," he added. "But with the prices of everything fluctuating right now for everything from PDF, sheetrock, MFD, all of your stuff- your roofing materials. Everything is changing prices every week. You know, so it's really hard to get an idea of what something's going to cost especially at the beginning of it. This is going to save us a ton of money as far as speed an no waste. The potential is amazing, so we're very excited about, you know, this test run. And hope that it works as well as we think that it will. If it does, there's potential for us to provide even more housing... and quickly."

Starr said another advantage is there will be less waste.

"If you go to a job site where you've got condos being built, and you see the giant trash containers. And they're full of pieces of wood, nails, you know, screws, broken glass- all of this stuff from the building that you won't have with this. This has nothing left over. It uses exactly what is needed."

Starr said they are finalizing plans with their architect right now. He said when the build starts in August, they intend to have a website where anyone can watch the walls go up in real time. That website wasn't available at the time of this article.

Starr said there are thousands of people in the Billings area waiting for affordable housing.

"There are a lot of people in this community that need safe, affordable housing," he said. "It's a huge need here. And this would help a ton."