The NILE kicks things off with their first day of competition and the first day of the trade show

The Northern International Livestock Expo had their first day of competition Saturday.

The NILE hosts many events where breeders and consignors can show off their very best animals.

With 13 different breed shows, there is no shortage of excitement for people in Billings and beyond to celebrate their western lifestyle.

Also in NILE news, the trade show began Saturday as well.

Over 100 unique vendors are in attendance for this years trade show.

Clothing, tack, equipment, art and more are available to check out.

The NILE runs from October 12th to the 19th down at the Metra.