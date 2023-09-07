The Night Gala at The YAM will honor former Art Director

BILLINGS, Mont. --Saturday, The Yellowstone Art Museum will host its black-tie event, The Night Gala.

This year's event is extra special, honoring not only a world-renowned Montanan artist, but also a former Director at the YAM Donna Forbes.

Current Executive Director, Jessica Ruhle said since the 70s Forbes was the one who truly established the YAM and made it a force in the arts community and throughout Montana.

"She was really passionate, not only about contemporary art but really about the artists themselves. She wanted to create a supportive space that highlighted and celebrated the art that was happening right here in the region by artists who were producing art at that time and who really were her friends and colleagues in all of that effort." Said Jessica



In addition to honoring Forbe's legacy, Director of Advancement Precious McKenzie said the money raised from the auction will go towards supporting the YAM's building initiative and permanent art collection.



"This summer, massive construction work was done on the building, the roof, the floor, and the skylight. We had a new boiler put in. All sorts of maintenance projects are in the works to keep this building going another 60 years." Precious said.

McKenzie added the guest will have to opportunity to see and bid on art from many talented artists, including a sculpture by Deborah Butterfield estimated to cost $125,000.