The new General Manager For MetraPark has been announced

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Out of 37 candidates, County Commissioners have selected Mr. Stoney Field as the new General Manager of MetraPark.

City Commissioner Jon Ostlund said Mr. Field not only plans to bring entertainment events, but also more Ag-related events and trade shows to Billings.

Ostlund also said the county took a few years to decide if they wanted Metra to be publicly or privately managed and added that the community ultimately decided to keep Metra managed publicly.

Fields is currently finishing up his last few weeks as the Fairgrounds and Events Director at the Montrose County Fairgrounds, in Colorado. Commissioner Ostlund said his Field’s background in ag especially... will draw more people to future events in the Magic City

"I believe that we do good with everything down at MetraPark. We are good at trade shows, we're good with concerts we are good with all the events and helping the public out and we are going to do better with AG, we've always done good, but we're going to do better." Said Ostlund

Field added, that ventures like these are more of a learning experience for him and although ag is one of the top industries in the Yellowstone County, he also wants to encourage events that cater to all walks of life.

"I know agriculture in and of itself cannot run a facility that large, you have to be able to entertain in a number of diverse situations from concerts, to motorsports, to just about anything you can think of. That's the only way the revenue generation truly makes sense as far as agriculture, I'll look and see where the shortcoming is, and in my experience, I'm confident that I will fulfill some of those." Stoney said