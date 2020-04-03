The needs for our medical professionals on the front lines

As you might imagine nurses, doctors and healthcare workers of all kinds are swamped during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Making sure these individuals have the gear they need is a crucial part of combatting this virus.

Equipping our medical care providers with what the need is what will help combat this virus, but obtaining the gear is a whole separate conversation that goes beyond a simple request.

Vicky Byrd, the CEO of the Montana Nurses Association, says the MNA is in constant communication with the governors office, the state, DPHHS as well as the office of Senator Steve Daines and Jon Tester.

Vicky mentioned how important adequate testing is for tracking the spread of the virus. While that is being worked out, she reassured to follow practices already put in place, such as social distancing.

By staying home, staying in place, washing our hands and avoiding large gatherings, we can all become health care providers ourselves.