BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Public Schools is seeing greater need among their homeless students this year than in previous years.

"With food prices higher, rents have gone higher, housing is really out of reach of a lot of families," Homeless Education Liaison for Billings Public Schools Sue Runkle said. "So, there are families who have been homeless for the first time. The needs are greater this year. And actually, last year as well, but this year particularly."

Runkle said she is working with 526 homeless students this school year, compared to 468 in the 2020/2021 year. There were 457 homeless students in the 2019/2020 year and 499 in the 2018/2019 year.

Runkle said the big challenge is the students and their families are homeless for a longer period of time now than in the past.

"Families are staying homeless longer or they are in a housing situation longer than in the past, because once they lose their housing or the situation changes for them, it's hard to locate something for them," she said.

Runkle said another challenge for the families she works with is transportation. She said many families rely on city buses, but they don't run as late as many of the families need. To fill the gap, Runkle also helps families with gas cards.

"I've had to increase the frequency or the amount of gasoline that I give to families," she said. "Twenty-five dollars just doesn't go as far as it used to."

Runkle said the community is very generous. She often receives donations that help the students, like coats, shoes, school supplies and hygiene items.

She said if you want to help out, they can always use gift cards that can be passed along to students and their families. Billings Superintendent Greg Upham said you can also connect your local school to ask for their current needs if you wish to help.

Runkle is retiring at the end of this school year after serving as the homeless education liaison for 20 years. Superintendent Greg Upham said Runkle has made a big difference for the students.

"Two words come to mind: Saint Sue," Upham said. "You talk about a person who's had compassion for our students and, especially those students who are homeless or in disarray, she's done everything. She wrote the book."

Upham said Kevin Brook will take over the role of homeless education liaison next year. Brook is already working for the school district in another capacity.