BOISE COUNTY, Idaho - A school resource officer is warning parents about the dangers of social media, including a scam that is impacting teens.

School Resource Officer David Gomez in Boise County, Idaho said a new scam involves a teen boy getting a nude photo from someone he thinks is a teen girl. The boy sends a photo back, then this happens:

"The next day they get contacted by someone who says they are the girl's dad or some fake law enforcement or something. They get a little snippet video of their Instagram account. It says, 'Here's all the users on your Instagram account. We're going to start sending this if you don't send us $400 in iTunes cards or whatever. And that is happening daily."

NonStop Local asked Officer Gomez if he has seen the scam himself. He said:

"Yes, I saw it yesterday. I saw it last week." He said he's also seeing kids and teens trade nude photos for things likes vapes. "The naked picture thing is becoming its own currency," he said. "We are putting kids into sex trafficking little bits at a time, right?" he added. "Every time they see somebody sell anything online for naked pictures, well, it becomes more and more of a currency." He said the biggest issues he's having in the schools right now are naked pictures and vapes. "Vapes is huge at the school," he said. "I'm getting vapes from fifth and sixth graders now. The reason, cause fifth and sixth graders see the middle schoolers vaping. Middle schoolers see the high schoolers vaping. In high school, probably around 50% of the kids are vaping." Officer Gomez recommends parents don't allow phones or other electronic devices in bedrooms. "Having those things in bedrooms causes a lot of problems," he said. He also recommends setting a screen time limit. "I always ask kids, 'What are you worth?'" he said. "And a lot of kids don't know they're worth more than their body parts. If I ask kids, 'What are you worth that you can show on Tik Tok?' Well, they think they need to show more skin to get more likes. Or, if you ask some of the boys, 'Okay, I gotta hit somebody on the head with a shovel to get more likes and make a video go viral.' And parents have to consciously combat this." Officer Gomez also recommended parents turn off the chat feature if their kids use Roblox or Minecraft.

"The chats are the most dangerous because people start chatting with your kids," he said. "Pretty soon, they migrate them over to another platform which is usually WhatsApp, TextNow, Snapchat, those kinds of thing where they can have private conversations with them."

He said if a child or teen shows signs of depression, he will call the mental health hotline '988' while that child or teen is in his office.

"It doesn't even have to be you're suicidal. You can be depressed. Somebody else could be suicidal. You have questions. So, when I have kids come into my office and they're feeling that way, I will call that number with them right in my office so they can hear what it sounds like. 'Hey, let's call it.' And I'll call it. "Hey,' you know, whoever answers the phone, 'I have Bob in my office. We're just calling to see what this sounds like in case they need to call you in the middle of the night.' And they're always really good about that."