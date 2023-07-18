BILLINGS, Mont. -- In the Treasure State, you can find a number of trails to enjoy during the summer months, but a newly established trail that's quite the page-turner.

For the first time ever, 21 locally owned bookstores across the state are participating in the Montana Bookstore Trail as a way to support local businesses and promote a literary culture within Montana.

In Downtown Billings, This House of Books is one of the stops for the Bookstore Trail.

Readers can pick up a Bookstore Trail Passport at any one of the 21 bookstores across Montana and pick up stamps along the way.

Julie Shultz, Treasurer of This House of Books said at the end of the summer you can even enter to win a prize.

"Everyone who completes the passport or gets any number of stamps, you don't have to complete the passport to be eligible for the prize just scan the QR code and there's a little quiz that you take and there will be a prize drawing and we will be giving away 21 bags of books from our sponsors, our country press, southwest Montana, and arcadia publishing." Said Julie

Shultz said the passport also has other perks, like discounts at other local businesses.

"Here in billings as well we have gotten some other local businesses involved and if you bring in your passport with your this house of books stamp you get a coupon booklet and there are 15 businesses around town that are offering specials to people who bring their stamped passport in, so it really is...It's all about community." Said Shultz

The Montana Bookstore Trail will continue until the end of September.