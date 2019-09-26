The Mexican state of Oaxaca legalizes abortion

The Mexican state of Oaxaca on Wednesday approved a bill to legalize abortion.

It's only the second region of the predominantly Roman Catholic country after Mexico City to permit the procedure.

Amid shouts of protect from opponents, the local congress voted by 24 to 10 to allow abortions during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

The state congress is dominated by the Leftist National Regeneration Movement of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

He has avoided taking a clear stand on abortion.

Approval of the measure came just a few days after Lopez Obrador sent a bill to the federal congress that would grant an amnesty to women serving jail time for abortions.

Outside of the Mexican capital, which legalized abortion in 2007, the procedure has been illegal in all states until now except under certain circumstances, such as rape.