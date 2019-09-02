The Maize at Grandpa's Farm opens today in Billings

It's corn maze time! The Maize at Grandpa's Farm opens today from 10 am to 9pm. https://www.facebook.com/MaizeAtGrandpasFarm/

Phil and Mindi Hopkin are the owners of the maze. They tell me they have been preparing for today since last winter.

Mindi Hopkin said, "We actually start planning for it in January and February. So, it's not just a seasonal thing for us. It's a year-long thing."

The theme this year is "Up to Our Ears in Fun." Hopkin tells me they mark the maze back at the beginning of summer, when the corn is small.

She said, "The maze has been in here since May/June. So, we do it when it's small, so we can see what we're doing."

In addition to the corn maze, The Maize at Grandpa's Farm has animals, paintball, slides, trains and more.

Phil Hopkins said, "We're here to teach kids that corn doesn't come from the Walmart store. And, that ham and bacon and all of those things that they like to eat start as an animal here. And, teach them about pumpkins and how they grow. And, that they don't come out of a box in a Walmart store. They start in a field on a vine."

Mindi Hopkins said the season will go through November 1.

She said, "You know, the most satisfying part is watching people walk out with smiles on their faces, you know having a great time."