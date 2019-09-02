The Maize at Grandpa's Farm offers more than just a corn maize, animals, paintball, slides, trains and much more will be available to the patrons.

Hours of operation are Wednesday: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m., Friday's in October: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. General admission for the maize is $10 and admission for the haunted maize is $13. The haunted maize will occur on Friday and Saturday nights in October.

The Maize at Grandpa's Farm will run through November 1st.