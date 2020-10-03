BILLINGS, Mont. - October is here, making it officially spooky season. Many families have been enjoying this ghostly time of year over at ‘The Maize at Grandpa's Farm’.

The theme of The Maize at Grandpa's Farm this year is to kick COVID-19 out of the country. People are encouraged to take their COVID frustrations out with the sledgehammer activities.

Kids can play on hay rides, jungle gyms and pick out a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch.

The main attraction people are drawn to is the haunted corn-maze, which has been shaped into united states. People can make their way through a mile and a half of corn, possibly getting scared on the way, to get the heart of the country.

“Of course everybody seems to like to be scared, so come at dark and we’ll put in out que line, let you see a few scarecrows, a few clowns, a few other nefarious characters out in the corn maze. Get rid of some of that anxiety that you got out there of covid and you can worry about a chainsaw instead," said Phil Hopkin, Owner, The Maize at Grandpa’s Farm.

The Maize at Grandpa's Farm is open Wednesdays through Saturdays.