The Maize at Grandpa's Farm gears up for another season

KULR (Billings)- The Maize at Grandpa's Farm returns to the Magic City for another fall of fun.

Located at the intersection of 58th and Grand, The Maize at Grandpa's Farm sports a different design than last years Albanese gummy bear. From a birds eye view, you can see that the maze reads, "We are up to our ears in fun," with 2019 across the top of it all.

Aside from the maze, you'll find games and farm animals during your visit. Owner of The Maize at Grandpa's Farm, Mindi Hopkin, says preparations start early, as they want to guarantee the maze is fully prepared.

"We actually start planning for it in January and February. So it's not just a seasonal kind of thing for us, its a year long thing," said Mindi.

"We're here to teach kids that corn doesn't come from the Walmart store, and that ham bacon and all those things they like to eat, start as an animal here. And (we) teach them about pumpkins and how they grow and that they don't come out of a box at the Walmart or Albertsons store they start in a field on a vine," said Mindi's husband and co-owner of the maze, Phil Hopkin.

The Maize at Grandpa's Farm is set to open on Monday, September 2nd for the 2019 season.