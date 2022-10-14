The Magic City, Montana’s land of business opportunity

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Billings has a rich history of being the place where many Montanans can pursue their American dream by starting their own business.

That mentality is true to this day, Billings is still a city where entrepreneurs can discover exciting new business opportunities.

The Magic City is Montana's place to uncover lucrative business opportunities.

It welcomes men and women who are eager to contribute to the future growth and local economic development throughout the billings community.

According to Steve Arveschoug, Executive Director of Big Sky Economic Development, Billings represents about 22 percent of the entire state's economy.

As the city and its economy continue to grow... Big Sky Economic Development is offering many resources to aid anyone looking to start their own business from.

Their resources for new business owners include business development assistance, mentorships, loans, and anything someone would need to start their business in the magic city.

Steve adds, the strength of your community is the foundation of its economic success.

"We have a whole team of people that focus all their time and attention on community development, building the infrastructure of the community, planning for a new development in the community, planning for new housing development in our downtown core -- we strongly believe that investment and vision around building the quality of our place are essential to retain and attract talent which is fundamental to our economic growth."

Steve says, the company works with community leaders and entrepreneurs to help fulfill the needs of the city and move Billings forward.

With guidance from Big Sky Economic Development, Amanda Stonerock, CEO and Founder of Stonerock Business and Montana 406 Testing started her business a little over one year ago.

She calls herself a solo-entrepreneur, doing everything from marketing to obtaining clients.

She tells us why she decided to start her business here in billings and she had this to say.

"Part of my business thrives because of the Billings community -- So I have about 13 clients that I am working with and it's because each one of them have something that I'm passionate about in the Billings community, I have four children who I am raising here, I don't need to go somewhere else, I could -- I could probably make a bunch more money somewhere else -- but the quality of life and working with the individuals makes it fun to come to work every day it makes me keep doing what I'm doing and like I said I believe in what they do."