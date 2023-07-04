BILLINGS, Mont. -- This year's 4th of July celebration was held at MetraPark for the 22nd annual Celebrate Freedom a firework show put on by Harvest Church.

Local Outreach Director of Harvest Church Rachel Woosley, said this year's event started at 7pm, and when those doors open people will be greeted with a live band, food trucks, and of course fireworks when it gets dark.

Woosley said because so many families have fallen on hard times, Harvest Church took this opportunity and provided free activities the whole family can enjoy.

"There are so many families who aren’t able to afford a lot because it's so expensive and so we just wanted to bless our community and want them to have memories with their families and have fun. we just don't want them to have to worry about bringing a wallet full of money.”