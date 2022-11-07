As we approach Election Day, we thought we'd take a look back at one of Montana's first appointed officials. Thomas Francis Meagher (pronounced 'Mahr'), as appointed Secretary of Montana in 1865. He tried to bridge the gap between Republicans and Democrats before dying a very suspicious death.

Thomas Francis Meagher was born in Waterford, Ireland in 1823. He was highly educated, spending time in some of the United Kingdom's most prestigious schools, until he returned home in 1843.

"He comes back at the beginning of the great potato famine, the "Great Hunger" as a lot of Irish historians called it," explained Western Heritage Center historian, Lauren Hunley. "He's seeing Irish people literally starving in the street. There's no food and there's no help for them."

Meagher wanted to serve the Irish people and work towards Ireland becoming a free state, escaping the tyranny of the crown.

"So he joins a group of like-minded young Irish men and women, mostly out of Dublin," said Hunley. "And thy do a lot of letters, free press, speeches on street corners...filling concert halls for speeches."

Meagher worked to unify the country against their government. Meagher even proposed the idea for Ireland's modern flag...celebrating their country's history and people.

"The green is for the native islanders who have been here for generations, the people of the land. The orange are for the English who came over with William of Orange, but now they've been here for several generations and so they're still here. And the white represents the peace where both sides have come together and live peacefully in a free and united Ireland."

The British crown had enough of Meagher's popularity and outspoken viewpoints.

"Meagher and several of his friends are arrested and are actually sentenced to be executed for sedition against the English crown," said Hunley. "That execution order is stayed at the last minute and they are all instead exiled to the penal colony of Tasmania."

In 1852, Meagher decided to escape the penal colony. During a storm, he stole a rowboat and paddled in the Pacific Ocean.

"So he goes out there and he's now stranded on this rock, off the coast, waiting for the boat. He's there for several days and he ends up surviving by eating bird eggs."

A whaling vessel, picked him up and took him to America. It was there, Meagher would become a superstar.

"Millions of people were leaving Ireland, trying to find food and opportunity. Most of them ended up on the shores of the United States. Well now here's Meagher, once again, filling concert halls, once gain filling newspapers with his language. So coming into the U.S., he becomes a celebrity."

The U.S. Government was now looking at this massive population of people trying to find work and food. And honestly American politicians and citizens viewed the Irish as a nuisance...simply dirtying up the streets.

"Oh wait! we're fighting a war. Let's see if we can get these guys to fight it for us so we can save our gool ol' American boys."

Meagher actually takes up the Union cause and his argument is that /this is a way for us to prove, not only to the U.S. Government but also to the American people that we have value'. So he heads up the Fighting 69th Infantry.

"They really became a feared component of the Union Army. Confederates across the South were terrified if they saw the green flag because they knew that meant the Irish Brigade was coming in."

Meagher was considered a war hero. But politicians saw his popularity as a threat. So they offered him the opportunity to become the Secretary of the new Territory of Montana. Shortly after arriving, the appointed Governor left, leaving Meagher in charge.

Meagher attempted to create a working relationship between the territory's Republican executive and judicial branches, and the Democratic legislative branch. He failed, making enemies in both camps.

"And so when Meagher comes in, Meagher wants to establish government and rule of law. How do we operate as a territory? How do we operate in unity? He's pushing against men who have established their own rule of law. They've established their own way of how things will be done. And why fix what isn't broken in their eyes."

In the summer of 1867, Meagher traveled to Fort Benton, Montana, to receive a shipment of guns and ammunition sent by General William Tecumseh Sherman for use by the Montana Militia.

Sometime in the early evening of July 1, 1867, Meagher fell into the Missouri River. His body was never recovered.

"Contemporary historians look at this evidence and say, well you know, it's possible he was helped overboard. We'll never know. The Irish across the country and across the world mourned his death. It's definitely a very sad ending for a man who was only in his mid 40s when he died,: said Hunley.