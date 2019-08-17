The Junior Livestock Sale and Expo at the Montana Fair

The Junior Livestock Sale and Expo takes place at Montana Fair, and it gives America's future farmers and ranchers the opportunity to show off all the hard work they've put into raising their animals.

One of the animals we got to meet was Flash, who is a champion steer of Montana Fair. He comes to Montana from South Dakota.

Connor Cook has the pleasure of taking care of Flash, and despite how friendly he looks, Connor says he only likes certain people.

Connor mentioned how the opportunity to work with Flash taught him some life lessons like discipline and taking on responsibilities.

The sale and expo took place this afternoon over at Montana Fair.