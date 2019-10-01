Cold weather is slowly beginning to move in and with winter right around the corner keeping your chimney clean could save your winter.

Having a dirty chimney could cause chimney fire's or allow carbon monoxide to be emitted into your home from smoke build up and could create flames shooting out of you chimney.

Andrew Newman, owner of Newman Restoration says lots of chimney fires can go undetected and if you are noticing severe smoke build up or difficulty lighting your fireplace it could be time to get it cleaned.

"Essentially we go to the roof, we pull the chimney cap off then we mask the inside of the fireplace and shove a four inch heavy vacuum in there, says Newman, "we've got one guy on the roof that runs power brushes down the agitates the inside of the chimney liner that all the debris falls to the bottom of the fireplace and the vacuum collects it and we do a thorough clean up of the inside of the fireplace and that's about it."

Newman says that chimney cleanings should not dirty the inside of your home if all the equipment is used correctly.

Newman recommends that fireplace owners clean their chimney at least once per year or as often as needed.