The importance of clearing snow away from outdoor vents and meters

Shoveling, plowing and bundling up are all parts of dealing with a sizable snowstorm.

However, what about clearing out a covered gas meter or dryer vent. It's especially important to do so you can prevent natural gases from backing up into your home.

"We have multiple vents we worry about this time of year in the home," says Lockwood Fire Chief John Staley.

Staley says one of the vents impacted the most comes from homes with high efficiency furnaces.

"They have an intake and an exhalation. The vent that brings the air inside the house is the one we worry about, it gets clogged with snow, it gets frozen this time of year," said Staley

Natural gases are also a factor when vents or gas meters get buried by the snow.

"We can get carbon monoxide buildup. People don't know it becuase it's colorless, odorless, all of the above. So we worry about that," said Staley.

We also asked Chief Staley about the warning signs of a possible leak of natural gases in the home especially with more snow on the way.

"It's going to be cold for quite awhile so by all means check those things out. If you're noticing that people in the house are having nausea or severe headaches, that's a good sign of carbon monoxide, you might want to have someone come check it out," Staley said.

Keep those vents and meters clear and you might just avoid an emergency.