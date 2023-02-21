As we continue our coverage ahead of the Sidney Sugar factory closure in mid April - we're going back to the basics. We had an opportunity to travel to eastern Montana to find out more about about the crop itself.

A sugar beet is a root crop, similar to turnips or sweet potatoes, that is processed to extract the natural sugar inside. While the sugar beet spends most of its life in the ground, it stems from rich history. The modern sugar beet began being processed in 1801, under the patronage of Frederick William III of Prussia. The world's first sugar beet factory in 1801.

Atlantic sugar production and European sugar consumption rose dramatically in the late eighteenth century.

But in Britain, abolitionists urged women to stop buying West Indian sugar because it was a slave good. In France, the call to forego sugar came during the early years of the revolution of 1789, in response to rising sugar prices.

The idea to produce sugar from beet was soon introduced to France, where Napoleon opened schools specifically for studying the plant. He also ordered that 69,000 acres be devoted to growing sugar beet. This was in response to British blockades of cane sugar during the Napoleonic Wars, which ultimately stimulated the rapid growth of a European sugar beet industry.

By 1840, about 5% of the world's sugar was derived from sugar beets, and by 1880, this number had risen more than tenfold to over 50%.

The sugar beet was introduced to North America after 1830, with the first commercial production starting in 1879 at a farm in Alvarado, California.