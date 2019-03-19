The future of NAIA Basketball in Billings

On Tuesday night, the NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Championship game will be played between Montana Western and Oklahoma City.

This is the third year Billings has hosted the NAIA Women's Basketball Tournament at Rimrock Auto Arena.

Billings will host it for one more year next season, but we wanted to know, what can Billings expect from NAIA in the future?

KULR-8 spoke with NAIA Tournament Director of Championships, Mike Higgins, about what the future holds for Billings.

Higgins said NAIA recently voted to combine their two divisions in basketball into one, and had a new bidding process for the future host.

He said unfortunately for Billings, the committee awarded the bid to their longtime hosts, Sioux City, Iowa.

Higgins did say NAIA has loved having basketball here in the Magic City and they hope to be back in town in the near future.

"So Billings gets an opportunity to have a men's and a women's opening round here going forward and for us it's perpetual because Billings has done such a great job... so we would like to see that be a long time relationship and keep hosting college basketball for a long time in the future," said Higgins.

The championship game will be held at Rimrock Auto Arena at 7 PM on Tuesday.