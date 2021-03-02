MONTANA - Many bills target recreational marijuana in this legislative session, with proposed restrictions and regulations on dispensaries, and even THC levels in plants. But what happens to Initiative 190 if no action is taken on these bills? Experts say it would still stand as the law, but it's implementation is still uncertain.

"If nothing happens with the legislature, and it is the state agency setting policy, it also means they are setting licensing fees, and those licensing fees are going to cover whatever costs they have," Lobbyist for MTCIA Kate Cholewa said.

Cholewa explains what could happen with Initiative 190 if no action is taken on recreational marijuana bills. The initiative would still be the law, but are multiple budgeting questions.

"What they will do is do the work to start it up, and then when they start licensing, the licensing will cost more than it takes to administer regulations," Cholewa said.

The initiative did not include start-up money, and a House committee voted down the Department of Revenue's $1.3 million request for recreational marijuana in early January. So funding for recreational cannabis is still a big question. Cholewa says licensing fees for dispensaries could end up offsetting the department's costs.

"So what you end up with is additional costs to a license, that will really be paid by the people of Montana," Cholewa said.

But legal experts at the University of Montana say there are parts of Initiative 190 that won't change since it was enacted by the people of Montana and is current law.

"The revenues it generates and the various decriminalization measures it contains would go into effect with the initiatives effective dates," University of Montana Law Professor Anthony Johnstone said.

But there's one date that's still questionable. Even though I-190 would move forward as law, experts say it’s unknown if the department of revenue will be ready to launch recreational marijuana by Oct. 1. That’s the date the initiative states dispensaries can apply for a recreational license.

"If they don't have the computer system ready, it’s not ready. If they don't have applications ready, they're not ready. So you can't implement something when the infrastructure is not there to do it," Cholewa said.

The transmittal date for general bills is Wednesday, March 3, but the last day to introduce appropriations and revenue bills is March 25.