BILLINGS, Mont. - Earlier this year Congress named 2020 the 'Year of the Nurse and Midwife'. As we continue to thank nurses and front line workers, two MSU Billings Alumni speak on the journey through the nursing program and what the future holds for the health care system.

Asha Franzen and Rachelle Darragh, both nurses at Billings Clinic and alumni from the MSUB Nursing program are adjusting to the changes that have come as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Darragh says they have a saying at the hospital, "We are now practicing business as unusual," and Franzen says they are trying to find new ways to communicate with patients. When you have gloves, a mask and goggles on, it's hard to communicate she explains.

Franzen and Darragh say the skills they learned in the nursing program prepared them to fight this pandemic.

“I’ve been helping out in the Viral Triage and I stepped up to a charger’s role and I really think that the schooling with the leadership skills has really helped me kind of get into that role and be able to do it," says Franzen.

With the outbreak of the Coronavirus transforming the higher education system, Billings Clinic nurses say the pandemic is changing the future of healthcare.

"I think that is one of the best things that will come out of this pandemic. Is that this pandemic has really encouraged hospitals, schools and other facilities to kind of jump forward and push us into technology and push us into our virtual appointments," says Darragh.

Franzen claims that new nursing students coming into the workforce are going to have to learn a new way of nursing.

Although the RN to BSN program is entirely online, MSUB program coordinator Becky Anglin says the pandemic is forcing the school to make some adjustments to the curriculum for future nursing students.

"Education is huge for nurses and by furthering their education with the RN to BSN program we’re just helping them to take care of these patients in this critical time," says Anglin.

Both Franzen and Darragh encourage all students to further their education even with all the changes.

"Having it online only puts education at your fingertips, it doesn’t confine you to four walls. Online is not scary," says Darragh.

MSUB is celebrating National Nurses week by highlighting Franzen and Darragh for their exceptional work as students and nurses.