The first "Baby Box" has been installed in Arkansas as a safe haven for unwanted newborns

There's now another safe haven for unwanted newborns in Arkansas.

The first "Baby Box" in the state has been installed at the Benton Fire Department.

It allows a parent to drop off unwanted newborns, anonymously, into the climate controlled box.

This comes after recent amendments that added fire departments to Arkansas' Safe Haven Law.

That law allows parents to place newborns 30 days or younger in the hands of authorities without penalty, as long as there are no signs of abuse or trauma.

Assistant Chief Good says the first responders are the only ones able to unlock the box and remove the baby.

Arkansas is the third state in the country to have a Baby Box.

Indiana and Ohio also have them.