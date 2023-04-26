BILLINGS, Mont. -- Wednesday evening The Family Tree Nurturing Center, a local non-profit organization welcomed all members of the community to tour their child care center which will be available to the public starting Monday.
The Family Tree Nurturing Center provides child care services to Yellowstone County
The child care center will be available for all members of the community even if parents are not enrolled in any of the programs.
"If we can offer services for children we can offer services for parents if they can come into a Family Tree Nurturing Center and feel like it's a family-friendly place and they found a safe and friendly place in their lives and that's what we try to strive for." said Kennedy.
The Family Tree Nurturing Center is dedicated to providing resources and support to parents and children in Yellowstone County and surrounding areas.
