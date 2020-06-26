The Family Tree Center host their 8th annual Island X Adventure Run

BILLINGS, Mt. - Hope you're all ready for an adventure. The Family Tree Center Billings Exchange Club's Child Abuse Prevention Center is hosting their 8th annual Island X Adventure Run this weekend.

The location of the run was set for ZooMontana but due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year's run is going virtual. Though you shouldn't let that stop you from joining in on all the fun. The Family Tree Center is encouraging everyone to dress in their best island themed costumes.

Participants can run anytime between June 27th and June 28th at the location of your choosing. There will be course instructions with challenges and obstacles to make it a real adventure.

Executive Director Stacy Dreessen says the run is not only a chance to have fun but also to contribute to a good cause.

"We encourage people to use island music, so you can make it feel fun and just get out and have a good time and get exercise. And also to support a great cause all the proceeds go to the Family Tree Center, which helps to provide support and education to build strong families in our community," says Dreessen.

The registration for the run is only $30 and runners are entered to win prizes like passes to ZooMontana and gift cards. All the proceeds go towards the Family Tree Center in Billings.

