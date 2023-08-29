The EPA visits Billings to see Brownfield Assessment Projects

BILLINGS, Mont. --In March the Big Sky Economic Development group announced they received two brownfield assessment grants totaling $1.5 million to help renovate properties where re-development is put on hold because of possible environmental contaminants like lead, asbestos, and gas leaks.

Many buildings in the East-end and Downtown areas of Billings were built before 1970, which means years of wear and tear that make re-storing those structures challenging and expensive.

Thom MacLean of Big Sky Economic Development said they have received multiple Brownfields grants over the years and have used the funds on more than 40 building revitalization projects.

MacLean said many of the properties in those areas of town are older historical buildings that are underutilized and vacant.

To keep up with our region’s growth, he said BSED wants to make the most of what we already have but they need grants and loans to help take on the cost of making the buildings habitable.

"The best thing about these programs is that they let us utilize in a better way the main historical areas of our town. You don't want to build everything on the edges when you already have the infrastructure here in Downtown and East Billings and so if we can re-develop that in a way that makes it more economically beneficial for Billings and Yellowstone County, then let's do it and these are some funds that will help us do that."

Deputy Administrator, Janet McCade said there are about 450,000 Brownfields around the county. She added restoring and reusing them helps keep the historical integrity of each community.

"These are parts of our heritage and our communities, and every city and town have its own history and the reason why people love to live there." Said McCade.