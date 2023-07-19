BILLINGS, Mont. -- The highly anticipated Inner Belt Loop and Skyline Trail Projects are still under construction, both estimated to be completed before June of 2024.



City of Billings Engineer Mac Fogelsong said the progress on the new connection between the Billings West-end and the Billings Heights is going according to plan.

Fogelsong added, going into the project there were some concerns about the terrain of the five-mile trail. However, since the project began Mac said construction is going smoothly, adding the rain we received this year has actually benefitted the progress of the project.

" Yea, we had a few challenges, but actually the rain, in the slow amounts that we have had, it was actually probably a blessing for this project, because we are still working on the dirt moving and it actually added the water that we needed for the dirt moving, so that may have actually, on this particular project been a benefit." Said Mac

As far as the cost goes, Fogelsong said the project came in under budget and the city plans to use the leftover money for other traffic-related improvements to the area.

Fogelsong said, "We are looking at a few, I'll call them project enhancements since we were under budget, one is the roundabouts and the trail from Zimmerman Park, we are going to add some rectangular flashing beacons to the roundabout to make it safer for pedestrians to access the Inner Belt Loop Trail. So that will be one of the enhancements, we'll be also adding some bench turnouts. It's a five-mile trail so people will need a place to sit and rest along the way, so those are some of the things we are looking at."