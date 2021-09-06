The Day That Changed the World 9/11 exhibit comes to Billings

BILLINGS — Exactly 20 years after September 11, 2001 the Billings Public Library is bringing in a one-of-a-kind exhibit to the Magic City.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7 and running through the end of the month, The Day That Changed the World exhibit will be on display on the first floor under the library's oculus.

A total of 14 posters, including archival photos and images of artifacts from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum's permanent collection, will be available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the library's website, the exhibit recounts the events of that day "through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks."

The poster exhibit comes from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

You can learn more about the 9/11 Memorial and Museum by visiting their website at https://www.911memorial.org/.