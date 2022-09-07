BILLINGS, MT- Three human caused fires took place on the Crow Reservation this last weekend, and officials say that there are multiple factors in fires that are human caused, and those that occur naturally.

"There are all kinds of human caused fires like from fireworks and vehicles," said Jon Kohn, a Public Information Officer for the Crow Reservation.

"Natural fires vary in how fast they spread. They're based on the fuels, the weather, and the lay of the land."

Kohn also spoke on the different safety precautions a person can do if worried about any potential fires.

"Keeping your grass short and watered, cleaning up the outside of the yard, not having burnable materials near your house, and following local fire restrictions such as not burning trash," said Kohn.

Kohn advised anyone concerned about any future fires to be mindful of anything that could cause a potential spark.