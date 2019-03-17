According to a release from Crow Indian Health Services, The Crow/Northern Cheyenne Hospital in Crow Agency, Montana, will be closed, Monday March 18, due to low water pressure.

The release says:

Patients are being diverted to surrounding health care facilities while issues related to low water pressure are addressed. This includes patient care, emergency department and dental departments. All emergencies that present to the Hospital will be evaluated and treated, or transferred if necessary.

Patient appointments for Monday March 18 are cancelled and will be rescheduled. The pharmacy will be available on a limited basis for patient prescriptions and refills.

The Lodge Grass Health Center and Pryor Health Center will remain open for patient care.

For more information, contact: Crow/Northern Cheyenne Hospital (406) 638-3500