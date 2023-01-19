From the costumes of the actors in Yellowstone, to athletes in the NFR Rodeo, you've probably seen the work of Montana Silversmiths before and just not realized it. We took a drive to Columbus, Montana, to see how they've established themselves as the leaders in the industry over the past 50 years.

"Montana Silversmiths is a family," explained CEO, Lance Neirby. "We're a family first. And then what other place in the community can you actually come and build incredible things that will be passed down as heirlooms for an entire generation?"

Lance is tasked with implementing new technologies in the design process without forsaking the hand-crafting skills and abilities that got Montana Silversmiths to this point.

"The last five years we've doubled the volume of products we create," he stated. "So how can we do that in a small community without embracing technology? But at the same time we still have to remain authentic. So we're not just replacing the old. We're maximizing that and bringing on new technology to ensure that we can increase production and increase the productivity of this entire facility."

Up to 40 hours of work can go into a custom belt buckle here. From the initial design to the blue velvet box delivery, hundreds of hands proudly and responsibly create these products. And they have been doing it that way for five decades.

"We're proud to make things here in America and we want to ensure that we're not the best kept secret in all of Montana."