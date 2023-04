The Cobb salad was born in the early morning hours of a Hollywood, California, morning in 1937 at the Brown Derby restaurant. The owner, Bob Cobb, was ruffling through the kitchen's refrigerator, pulling out various remnants including lettuce, hard-boiled eggs, cheese, tomatoes, chives and avocado.

COBB SALAD

(serves 4-6)

1/2 head of iceberg lettuce

1/2 head romaine lettuce

2 medium sized tomatoes

2 breasts of chicken

6 strips crisp bacon

1 avocado

3 hard-boiled eggs

2 Tablespoons chopped chives

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese