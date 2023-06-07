BILLINGS, Mt: Amidst the upcoming construction season in Montana, unexpected flash flooding has raised concern about the progress of several projects around Billings. Debi Meling, the Director for City’s Public Works Department, said that many of their construction projects are still underway; however, due to the flooding, they will have to spend more time rebuilding certain parts of the infrastructure before construction begins again.

"The problem when you get a big rainfall like that is we have trenches that are open or roads that are cut down to subgrade. So, there is a lot of drying out time, a lot of maybe replacing the material that is too saturated and having to rebuild certain things. So, we will definitely lose a few days on this storm. But the contractors did know rain was coming and a lot of them did cover and protect those sites. So, I don't think there is a huge delay in a lot of our projects," explained Meling.

James Whisman from the City's Street and Traffic Department said that as they begin the cleanup process this week, the public can also provide their contribution to make the task easier.

"The parking lots we watched had water just flooding into and I know when I took the vector through it, it was foot and a half foot in some areas. If it is flooding in front of your house, grab a rake, just help us out a little bit. Some of what we're finding out is just some yard debris on top of intakes," added Whisman.