The City of Billings sends Yellowstone County Officials a request for a Jail-Need Assessment

ity has become a growing concern, which is only magnified by issues like the lack of space in the county jail and staffing shortages.

BILLINGS - Mont. -- T he crime rate in the Magic C ity has become a growing concern, which is only magnified by issues like the lack of space in the county jail and staffing shortages.

I n an attempt to work towards a solution, the city sent a letter to Yellowstone County Commissioners and Sheriff Linder asking for a jail needs assessment to target and solve these issues and more, in the hopes to improve public safety. T he city even says it will share the cost with the county.

While no decision has been made on whether to move forward with the assessment, Sheriff Mike Linder said that even if more space is added to the jail, it won't immediately solve the problem.

According to Sheriff Linder the county jail has 434 beds, but they are currently housing about 570 inmates. Because of this, when new people are arrested and brought to jail, they must be deemed "a danger to the community" in order to be booked.

For a minor offense, they will be turned away unless there's room available or given an order to appear in court.

Linder said for the most part, the men's side of the jail is full and many of the inmates are waiting to go to court. However, the women's jail has some availability, but it is quickly filling up.

Sheriff Linder said there's also a need for more correctional officers. H e said right now, the Yellowstone County Detention Facility is short-staffed by 17 people.

"You can have all the beds in the world, but if you cannot staff the facility, if you don't have enough people to operate it you can't open those beds -- you cant use them. so there are a lot of pieces to the puzzle. I would not be opposed to having an analysis done." said Linder

Yellowstone County Commissioner, Don Jones said he thinks the assessment would be a great idea, he just wants to make sure the Yellowstone County Justice System as a whole will be evaluated.

"I think it's probably a good idea and that we should move forward. But also think that we need to look at the scope of the investigation and find out exactly if it matches with the other parts that are involved so that we are covering all the bases to figure out how to make our judicial system work more effectively," said Jones

Our reporters did try to reach out to commissioners John Ostlund and Mark Morse to hear their thoughts on the matter, but they were not available to speak.