BILLINGS –The City of Billings is accepting applications for 37 board and commission vacancies with applications due by Nov. 14, 2022.

Community members are encouraged to apply and volunteer. Serving a term offers unique insight into City government operations.

“It gives an opportunity for citizens to have a significant impact on decision-making and allows us to hear from and learn what our community members think about certain issues,” said City Administrator Chris Kukulski.

A board or commission member can expect to meet monthly, read important material, and research issues to contribute to the dialogue. One term is typically four years.

“You have a direct influence. You’re making recommendations to the staff and to the city council on critical policy issues. So, really, it is one of the most impactful ways to get involved in your local community,” Kukulski said.

The City has 27 different boards and commissions, some of which, have terms set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

The mayor will review applications and the city council approves appointees.Applicants must live within city limits and be at least 18 years old. Some boards and commissions have special requirements.

To view a complete list of openings, learn about the role of each board, and download an application,click here. Applications can also be picked up at City Hall at 210 N. 27thS