BILLINGS, Mont -- Tonight at the Red Ox, the Billings Symphony will be hosting Welcome to Indian County, a celebration of Indigenous culture through live music and poetry.

The collaboration with the Pretty Shield Foundation, the Billings Symphony, and Indigenous Performance Production is for everyone to experience the richness of native culture separated from what is seen in the mainstream media.

Jazz fusion musician, Rena Priest of Indigenous Performance Production, will be performing with her bandmates tonight, says she hopes people will walk away with a different perspective

" And also, the feeling that, you know indigenous people, we are here, we are contemporary We are making cool stuff, and are performing at a really high level." Says Rena.

Priest says, the performances tonight offer an insight and history through musical storytelling.

Matthew Glover, Director of Artist Operation for Billings Symphony says, tonight's event kicks off the first of 30 for the season

Glover adds, it is important to highlight the indigenous culture especially through music and art

"We just want people to really see what their community has and what it offers. and so the Pretty Shield Foundation, who is actually erecting the teepees, its a great little partnership and we are just so happy that they can be part of that with us."

Matthew says he is excited to bring very diverse programming to The Magic City.