The Billings Police Department will assist Yellowstone County Sheriffs Office with security at MontanaFair

BILLINGS, Mont. --MontanaFair is beefing up its security to make sure everyone can enjoy what is known as ‘The last best place of summer. This decision was influenced by a shooting at the fair in 2022, and a different deadly shooting nearby the Metra earlier this year.

To make sure Montanafair is safe and enjoyable for everyone, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office will be joined by the Billings Police Department to provide an increased security presence this year.

Cody Reitz, Marketing Director for MetraPark said Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office has been a part of the MontanaFair for years making safety a top priority.

Reitz said he believes safety is a big topic within the community right now, adding MetraPark is doing what it can to make the community feel comfortable at the fairgrounds while enjoying themselves.

"We just want to be able to create a safe environment for families to come out and create memories. That is the tradition of MontanaFair getting to bring your family, create those memories, eat good food, and ride rides. That's the main focus that we want to portray to the public, that this is still a safe place where you can still come and make those memories."

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder and Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said there has been an increase in juvenile gun violence in the Magic City, which has raised many public safety concerns within the community.

Both Sheriff Linder and Lt. Lennick hope the extra security presence will give everyone some peace of mind.

"We want the community to feel like they can go out and they can do those things and they can let their kids go to the fair that's part of growing up right? For people who grew up here in Billings or in the state and so we don't want people to feel unsafe about being there or partaking in any community event."

"In fact, people have already contacted us saying that they appreciate it and that some of them said that they were not going to go, but now with the extra officers they feel more comfortable attending."