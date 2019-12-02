The Billings Police Department swears in two new officers

KULR (Billings)- Two new officers were welcomed to the Billings Police Department family today.

Arron Larkin and Elizabeth Samson are the newest members of the BPD.

They both bring experience in law enforcement, which Billings Police Chief Rich St. John says is beneficial to BPD.

One of the new officers comes from Houston and the other from right here in the Treasure State in Gallatin County.

Chief St. John adds it's difficult to keep staff on board, especially now when the department is facing retirements and attrition. He says he's fortunate to fill these positions quickly as we move into the new year.

"It's very beneficial for us because what it does is takes 12 weeks off training because they've already been to an academy so they just need to learn the BPD way and then they're off and running..." said Chief St. John.

He added that BPD is set swear in more officers by the end of the year. That group will undergo the 12-week training program.