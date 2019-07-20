The Billings Kiwanis Club hosts youth fishing jamboree at Lake Elmo

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Kiwanis Club is hosting its 23rd Annual Youth Fishing Jamboree at Lake Elmo to introduce a lifetime sport to the next generation.

Canoeing instructors from the YMCA, fly fishing instructors, and state staff from Montana, Fish, and Wildlife were all in attendance.

Kiwanis member Bill Clagg says, "They all learn together. We are blessed with many talented people dealing with the world of fishing."

Clagg recalls two fish being caught out of the fifty-eight children who participated. Adam Liberty is the Vice President of the Billings Kiwanis Club.

He brought his son and daughter -- Cooper and Sophia -- with him to spend the day at Lake Elmo.

Liberty says, "We got here first thing in the morning. It was beautiful. I actually brought my father over here with me to be with the grand kids. We came, we registered, we got our poles ready, we got the worms, we hooked them. The kids were a little grossed out by that, but that's okay and then they gave us a little instruction and we went out and we went fishing and Cooper here got one right away."

The group of over one hundred guests started their day fishing and canoeing, then settled down for an afternoon picnic. The Billings Kiwanis meets every Tuesday at noon at the Craft B&B on Grand Avenue and is always welcoming new members.